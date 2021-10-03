Pro-life demonstration takes place Sunday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday afternoon, an anti-abortion demonstration took place along 41st Street in Sioux Falls. People lined the street to protest and pray for an end to abortion.

South Dakota state representative Jon Hansen was among those in attendance today.

“This event has been going on for years. Me and my family have been coming here for years because we think it’s important, and all these people think it’s important to come down here and pray for the lives of the unborn and stop abortion, not only in South Dakota but in America,” Hansen said.

The demonstration started at 2 p.m. and it lasted about an hour.