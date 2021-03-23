Private airstrip just west of Sioux Falls possibly expanding, adding public access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A private airstrip just west of Sioux Falls could soon get approval to expand as well as have public access. The approval of a conditional use permit for its expansion came up Tuesday night at a joint meeting of the Sioux Falls City Council and the Minnehaha County Commission. The location of the airstrip is north of 268th Street, which is 57th Street within Sioux Falls

“As of right now, the applicant is also requesting deferral of the item as there is some pending studies going on regarding the air traffic in the area,” said Kevin Hoekman with the Minnehaha County Planning Department.

Also present at the meeting was Dan Letellier, executive director of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“We would be fine deferring any conversation about it, testimony,” Letellier said. “There is an FAA study that’s ongoing, still gathering more information, and I think for all of you to make a better, informed decision, that report should be completed, so you have that available as well.”

The item was deferred until May 25. Greg Jamison, who used to sit on the city council and now serves in the South Dakota state legislature, is representing the applicants for the permit.

“We’re working Wings on the Prairie residential airpark, that’s what we’re trying to develop. It’s about a mile west of Sioux Falls on 41st Street,” Jamison said. “Currently it’s a private airstrip that one individual owns, and the idea is to create this residential airpark where the public could own homes right adjacent to the air strip.”

Jamison says the permit would let the public have access.

“It’s a big clarification that no public money will be used to build or expand this airport,” Jamison said. “It’s all private.”

You can find additional information on the meeting’s agenda here.