SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man was in court Thursday to be sentenced on a 2020 rape charge.

Court documents say 46-year-old Robert Stefani had sexual contact with a teenage girl multiple times. This case is connected to the Melanie Hollingsworth sex trafficking case.

In January of this year, a federal judge sentenced Hollingsworth to more than 17 years in prison for sex trafficking a teenage girl. Between January and October of 2020, Hollingsworth helped organize sexual encounters between the teenage victim and two men for money.

One of those men was Robert Stefani of Sioux Falls.

According to court documents, Stefani would pay the teenage victim cash for sex, and then she would give the money to Hollingsworth, who arranged the meetings. The victim told police she got a total of $1,500 from Stefani. He pleaded guilty to 4th-degree rape in state court.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Stefani’s attorney told the judge that Stefani was ‘horrified’ when he found out the victim was underage. His attorney said Hollingsworth posed as the victim online and over the phone to arrange the meetings. He then went on to say the victim never expressed her age to Stefani and ‘presented herself as an adult.’

However, court documents state that the victim told police she had told Stefani her age.

Stefani also pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in federal court. That sentencing is yet to happen, so his sentence in state court was suspended. Stefani faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release in the federal case.

That sentencing is set for July 27th.

Stefani has been in custody at the State Penitentiary ever since he pleaded guilty to the federal court charge on March 27th. His sentencing for that case was supposed to be Wednesday but was rescheduled due to a power outage.