Prison inmates serve the community one pizza slice at a time

They’re serving time behind bars, but inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary have also been serving the community thanks to a unique program that allows them to raise money for charity.

“I have a check here from the penitentiary,” warden Daren Young said.

Wednesday, South Dakota Penitentiary warden Daren Young presented the Center of Hope a check for $3,400.

“Oh the check is awesome, that’s a big boost,” executive director of Center of Hope Brett Rockvam said.

Center of Hope is a non-profit organization that helps inmates, who get out of prison, get back on their feet.

Here they can buy everything from shirts and shoes to bikes and boots at a reduced cost. But that’s not all it does.

“We have community nurses who are here to help answer any medical questions, we have pastors on staff to help walk with people who just want to get things off their chest, who may not have family members they can talk to, we have computers, so they can search for jobs or email their families, call people, make job appointments,” Rockvam said.

A vital service that’s made possible by donations like today’s that came directly from the inmates.

“We work with Pizza Ranch to come up with a few items that they’re allowed to order,” Young said.

Inmates use their own money to buy the pizza, and a few dollars from each sale goes directly into a fund that will later be donated to a local charity.

“Sure they got to enjoy some pizza but the next piece of that is to see what their money is going for,” Young said.

The inmates have been holding these fundraisers for a little over 10 years and in that time they’ve raised well over $110,000.

Today’s money will help Center of Hope stay in business and give those, who have paid their debts to society, a little hope of their own.

“This check will really help, this was a big surprise and we’re really thankful,” Rockvam said.

The inmates get to hold the pizza fundraiser once every quarter.

They’ve also donated money in the past to the food pantry in Rosebud and Call to Freedom, a local non-profit to combat sex trafficking.