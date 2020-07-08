Prison inmates donate to local non-profits

Pizza is a comfort food for a lot of us, but it’s also putting food on the table for people in need. A fundraiser is allowing South Dakota’s prison inmates to give back to the community. The effort is mutually beneficial for both parties.

“All of our meals right now are to-go,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of The Banquet, said.

Due to COVID-19, The Banquet’s dining hall is still empty. That doesn’t mean stomachs are automatically full.

“The number of people we’re serving hasn’t changed,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

That’s why a $1,895 donation is so important. South Dakota Penitentiary chief warden Darin Young presented the check on behalf of his inmates. The men bought pizzas, and chose to donate money from the sales to a charity or non-profit.

“They could send that money or keep that money, but to take part in this non-profit charity event is amazing,” Madeline Shields, executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, said.

The inmates also donated a check to The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Shields says there’s a connection between the two.

“Many of our guests have been incarcerated, support or have been in the penitentiary or their families are or they know someone who is,” Shields said.

The donation doesn’t just help these organizations.

“The inmates can watch this interview and see where their money is going,” Young said.

Young says this type of benevolence is also good for the rehabilitation of people serving time.

“This is part of that in my opinion, to help them grow and be a better part of our community when they rejoin society,” Young said.

Places like The Banquet ensure people have full stomachs, and we’re seeing how a little kindness is creating full hearts.

“Every single penny that comes into this building makes a huge difference in our ability to provide for people in need,” Jerke-Liesinger said.