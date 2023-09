SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — A prison employee in Springfield is charged with sexual acts with a prisoner.

Cassandra Jelsma is accused of sexual acts with an inmate who is serving time for drug and DUI charges out of Minnehaha County.

Court papers say the incidents happened between November and June.

Online records show that Jelsma is a Communications maintenance tech at the prison.

Her bond was set at $4,000 cash.

Jelsma will make her first court appearance at the end of the month.