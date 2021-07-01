Prince of Peace residents enjoy COVID-safe Fourth of July parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community got to celebrate the 4th of July a few days early.

About 160 students from the Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools paraded around the building. Residents were invited to watch from their windows as kids in costumes and holding posters gathered outside their homes.

“They don’t really get a lot of visitors, so I think it’s just to give them some company,” third-grader Brynn Wanke said.

Usually the students parade inside the facilities, but this year due to COVID, they decided to celebrate outside.