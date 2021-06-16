Prime Time Gala set to raise funds for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Prime Time Gala returns Saturday to the Sioux Falls Convention Center and PREMIER Center.

The Prime Time Gala serves as a major fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota.

“When a group of us sat around eight years ago and kind of came up with this idea, no one ever dreamed it was going to get to this extent,” South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation Vice President Todd Wilkinson said.

The gala was a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, but still raised a record $285,109. The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation will attempt to top that number this year, in person.

“It is just super to be back, back in the saddle again, how’s that,” Wilkinson said.

Since the first Prime Time Gala in 2014, the event has raised more than $1.5-million for Feeding South Dakota, allowing the organization to purchase and distribute over 1.1-million pounds of beef.

“That beef gets distributed among our agency partners that we work with across the state and is also distributed through our mobile food pantry program in over 100 different communities in South Dakota,” Feeding South Dakota Marketing & Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas said.

“Feeding South Dakota’s ability to work with their partners to buy beef at a lower cost is truly a linchpin item in this whole process. They are able to use their partners to buy it for a lot less than you and I can buy it, and because of that they can spread that dollar to an amazing number of people,” Wilkinson said.

Helping families across South Dakota win the battle against food insecurity.

“How am I going to feed my kids today, how am I going to feed them tomorrow, and for a lot of folks it’s living day to day to day and making these decisions every day on how they provide for themselves and their families,” Stensaas said.

The 8th annual Prime Time Gala includes a country music concert at the PREMIER Center featuring Little Big Town.

The concert is open to the public, with proceeds again benefiting Feeding South Dakota. Click HERE for ticket information.