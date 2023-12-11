RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –After 11 months of rehearsing, the Prima School of Dancing out of Rapid City will be performing in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

The group will perform a 5-minute routine during an event featuring the legendary Radio City Rockettes.

Prima School of Dancing will join nine other dance studios from across the nation for this showcase.

“We have our regular practices, we have been prepping for this for almost a year. We found out last Christmas after a lengthy audition process that we were selected as one of the 10 studios in the country to do this,” Company Director Tricia Baltzer said.

Prima owner Christy Remington, who has a daughter on the team, is proud of the work these dancers have put in.

“Getting to perform with the Rocketes is just like a dream come true and I was just so proud of Miss Tricia and the company team for all that they have worked for and all they have accomplished. So it was an abundance of wonderful feelings,” Remington said.

This team from the Prima School of Dancing features 39 different dancers ranging from ages 9 to 18, performing together.

These dancers have had more than the Big Apple on their minds and schedules.

“Balancing it all is always a challenge but you know they have their normal technique classes and then they have rehearsals for competitions throughout the year and then they have rehearsals specifically for New York City. So for these dancers that’s a lot to juggle but they have handled it so well,” Remington said.

Prima has also sent recordings of their dancing to Radio City Music Hall for feedback and adjustments.

“It has been kind of a lengthy process of some adjustments and some different things. So I feel like it really gave the kids a really open and professional experience of what it might be like to work on a big Broadway stage with a real show,” Baltzer said.

Prima School of Dancing’s performance will take place on Wednesday.