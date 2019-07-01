Priest accused of stealing back in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City Catholic priest accused of stealing more than $150,000 from area churches is back in the custody of local authorities.

Father Marcin Garbacz has been transferred from federal custody to the Pennington County Jail.

Garbacz was intercepted by federal agents at the Seattle airport in May. He had booked a one way ticket for Poland, his homeland. He is facing charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and transportation of stolen money. Court documents accuse Garbacz of stealing more than $150,000 between 2004 and 2012 from various parishes.

He was in court last year for petty theft after police say security cameras caught him stealing roughly $600 from Saint Therese Church. His first court date has not yet been set.

