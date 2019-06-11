Pride week underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's pride week in Sioux Falls.

This week marks a series of events for the LGBTQ community and its allies, leading up to Saturday's festival in the park.

Saturday is also the event's first ever parade in Downtown Sioux Falls.

We're talking with organizers about the week and pride's historical significance for the LGBTQ community.

