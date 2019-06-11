Pride Week events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This week includes a series of events for the LGBTQ community and allies. Along with a number of activities, Sioux Falls will have its first Pride Parade on Saturday.

Review a list of events below:

Tuesday, June 11

7:30 p.m. -- Alaska is a Drag – Pride Movie Screening

Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls

Tickets: $8 in advance; $12 at the door

Join Sioux Falls Pride, Club David, and Indievents with the feature-length film Alaska is a Drag. The film is still currently in its festival run and not yet available online or home release. Tickets are only $8 in advance and $12 at the door.

Thursday, June 13

9 p.m. -- Pride Karaoke at Club David

Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls

Cost: Free

Ages: 21+ Come sing your heart out at Club David to celebrate Pride week 2019!

Friday, June 14

6 p.m. -- Friday Evening Drag Bingo at Club David

Hosted By: Martina Shakers

Where: Club David

Cost: Free to Attend, $1 Per Card with Proceeds Going to Raise Funds for College GSA in South Dakota.

Ages: 21+ Join us at Club David for Drag Bingo with the drag show to follow.

6 p.m. -- Friday Evening Pride Pub Crawl in Downtown Sioux Falls (Ending at Club David)

Cost: Free

Ages: 21+ Event

Journey through Downtown Sioux Falls from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to win prizes and celebrate Pride Week 2019. The official tour end is Club David with the drag show.

10 p.m. -- Friday Night Drag Show

Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls

Cost: $10

Ages: 21+

Support your Drag Kings and Queens.

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. -- Pride Parade

Where: Downtown Sioux Falls along Phillips Avenue

All Ages

Come celebrate the first ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Sioux Falls Pride

Noon - 4 p.m. -- Pride In The Park Festival

Where: Terrace Park

All Ages

Pride in the Park Festival at Terrace Park features vendors, drag performances, bingo and more. There will be inflatables, duck pond and kids games. An all ages Drag Queen and King story time will also be featured between Drag Bingo.

Main Stage:

Opening Remarks: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment Schedule: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Activities:

Vendor Booths, Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Beer Tent: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Drag Bingo and Story Time:

First Bingo Set: 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Drag Story Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Second Bingo Set: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Drag Story Time (Bingo Tent):

Story Begins: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

10 p.m. -- Official Pride After Party

Where: Club David

Cost: $10 at the Door

Ages: 21+ Join us at the OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY hosted by Club David and Sioux Falls Pride. Come see headliner, Morgan McMichaels, from the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the third season of the show’s All-Stars spinoff live.