Pride Week events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week includes a series of events for the LGBTQ community and allies. Along with a number of activities, Sioux Falls will have its first Pride Parade on Saturday.
Review a list of events below:
Tuesday, June 11
7:30 p.m. — Alaska is a Drag – Pride Movie Screening
Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls
Tickets: $8 in advance; $12 at the door
Join Sioux Falls Pride, Club David, and Indievents with the feature-length film Alaska is a Drag. The film is still currently in its festival run and not yet available online or home release. Tickets are only $8 in advance and $12 at the door.
Thursday, June 13
9 p.m. — Pride Karaoke at Club David
Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls
Cost: Free
Ages: 21+ Come sing your heart out at Club David to celebrate Pride week 2019!
Friday, June 14
6 p.m. — Friday Evening Drag Bingo at Club David
Hosted By: Martina Shakers
Where: Club David
Cost: Free to Attend, $1 Per Card with Proceeds Going to Raise Funds for College GSA in South Dakota.
Ages: 21+ Join us at Club David for Drag Bingo with the drag show to follow.
6 p.m. — Friday Evening Pride Pub Crawl in Downtown Sioux Falls (Ending at Club David)
Cost: Free
Ages: 21+ Event
Journey through Downtown Sioux Falls from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to win prizes and celebrate Pride Week 2019. The official tour end is Club David with the drag show.
10 p.m. — Friday Night Drag Show
Where: Club David, Downtown Sioux Falls
Cost: $10
Ages: 21+
Support your Drag Kings and Queens.
Saturday, June 15
10 a.m. — Pride Parade
Where: Downtown Sioux Falls along Phillips Avenue
All Ages
Come celebrate the first ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade.
Noon – 4 p.m. — Pride In The Park Festival
Where: Terrace Park
All Ages
Pride in the Park Festival at Terrace Park features vendors, drag performances, bingo and more. There will be inflatables, duck pond and kids games. An all ages Drag Queen and King story time will also be featured between Drag Bingo.
Main Stage:
Opening Remarks: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Entertainment Schedule: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Activities:
Vendor Booths, Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Beer Tent: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Drag Bingo and Story Time:
First Bingo Set: 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Drag Story Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Second Bingo Set: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Drag Story Time (Bingo Tent):
Story Begins: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
10 p.m. — Official Pride After Party
Where: Club David
Cost: $10 at the Door
Ages: 21+ Join us at the OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY hosted by Club David and Sioux Falls Pride. Come see headliner, Morgan McMichaels, from the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the third season of the show’s All-Stars spinoff live.
Sunday, June 16
11:30 a.m. — Drag Brunch
Where: Icon Lounge
Cost: $30 per ticket, includes food and a donation to Sioux Falls Pride
Menu: Parker’s + Icon Event Hall + Lounge
Ages: 21+ Event
ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY