Pride visibility brings rainbow of colors to City Hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride sought to have a rainbow pride flag fly above City Hall in honor of Pride Month.

However, the city said no, saying it was against policy. The organization gathered for their 20th anniversary in front of City Hall, flying their flags and celebrating their visibility in the community Saturday.

A rainbow of colors shines through the rain at City Hall.

“We’re a resilient bunch of individuals and a little rain is not going to stop us. In fact, rain tends to bring out rainbows so we’re even more excited about that,” Sioux Falls Pride President Quinn Kathner said.

Sioux Falls Pride hosted a Pride Visibility gathering to show support for the LGBTQA+ community in the city.

“It is our 20th anniversary here at Sioux Falls Pride so we’re so excited to be an organization that has been celebrating visibility and just inclusivity for our community members for over twenty years,” Kathner said.

Different speakers at the gathering shared their stories of love…

“Luke is my person. He empowers me to be exactly who I am and he supports me in every single thing that I do. That’s love. That’s Pride,” speaker Bob Wendlend said.

…and the family they gained with Sioux Falls Pride.

“The visibility of the love from this community really helped me in starting my journey and finding my place,” speaker Holli Finch said.

Kathner says having visibility in the city can encourage hope.

“Earlier this week, my partner and I flew our Pride flag over our house and we came home and found a note taped to the door from someone in our neighborhood, a high school student who identified as gay, thanking us for flying the flag. He said he would not be able to fly the flag at his home. So it was really important to see someone in the community saying, we’re here. We are a visible part of Sioux Falls. It gave him hope to see that flag flying in our community,” Kathner said.

Rain or shine, they’ll fly their colors.

“We have a community here that’s really vibrant. And that’s something that no rain can eliminate,” Kathner said.

Sioux Falls Pride also hosted other events today to celebrate, including a pop-up shop at Vishnu Bunny downtown and a Levitt in your Living Room Facebook Live concert from Gina Chavez, an LGBT artist.