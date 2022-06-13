SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s more than a thousand miles away, but an Idaho investigation involving a hate group and a Pride celebration is hitting close to home in South Dakota.

That’s because two of the suspects are from Sioux Falls, and South Dakota’s largest Pride event is just days away.

40-year-old James Michael Johnson and 24-year-old Derek Joseph Smith are believed to be part of a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front.

After receiving a tip, police in Idaho found them with a group of more than 30 masked men hiding in the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

Authorities believe they were planning to start a riot at a nearby Pride celebration.

Johnson recently moved to Sioux Falls from Cheyenne, Wyoming where a local paper says he worked for the state and ran for both mayor and city council, but didn’t win.

We also checked both suspects’ criminal records and could not find any cases against them in South Dakota.

We’re learning about all of this about a week ahead of a Pride parade and festival in Sioux Falls.

Safety is always a priority when Sioux Falls Pride holds events.

“We’ve had protesters at our events in the past, so it has been on our radar for a few years,” Sioux Falls Pride board member Rachel Polan said.

While Sioux Falls Pride board member Rachel Polan says the organization always has a safety plan for its festival, it’s being ramped up a bit for this weekend.

Measures include additional hired security, restricted access to parking in the festival space, and briefing volunteers.

“Let them know there is that possibility, and let them know where the security guards will be and how to contact them,” Polan said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says officers will be assigned to the Pride events downtown this weekend.

“Anytime we have big events like that they always plan, try to plan ahead for any problems or issues, make sure there’s plenty of officers,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says police are always keeping their ears and eyes open for potential trouble at big events.

So far they aren’t expecting problems.

But events like the one that unfolded in Idaho show why it’s always best to be prepared.

“It’s always sad when we have people protesting the existence of LGBT people. It seems a bit silly to me, but Pride events still happen for that reason, but it’s a good reminder of why we do what we do,” Polan said.

The Sioux Falls Pride parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and travels down 8th Street from Dakota Avenue to the 8th and Railroad Center.

That’s where the festival begins at 11:00 Saturday morning.