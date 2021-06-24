Pride Preview: Every event under the rainbow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls Pride will take over the downtown area. Pride flags are flying all over downtown as we near the Sioux Falls pride celebration. This year, the organization had to make some changes.

“We bring in anywhere from 10 to 15-thousand is where the numbers tend to fall. And so Terrace Park, we had reached our capacity there. So the city told us that we needed to find a new space just for safety concerns,” Cody Ingle, vice president of Sioux Falls Pride said.

That’s why Pride in the Park will now be held in the parking lot of Cherapa place right after the parade.

“In 2019 we had such a good turnout of love and support from the community, so we’re really hoping to see that again, and we’re expecting the numbers to be high again. So we can’t wait for everybody to come out and have a great time there,” Ingle said.

You can look forward to more than just the festival and parade. There will be a Canaries Pride night on Friday.

“We had one last year and it was a really cool turnout. We’ll have a drag performance there as well, and so it’s really great that they’re so supportive of us,” Ingle said.

There will also be drag story time before the parade and an after party at Club David. Full Circle Book Co-op is hosting pride happy hour that evening, and Granite city will hold a brunch this Sunday.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do something for the month of June. It kind of hits home for a lot of people that work here, so we’re all big allies, big supporters,” Kaylie Winthein, coordinator of Granite City’s rainbow brunch said.

“Sometimes it feels like we live in a state that doesn’t necessarily always support us, so to have this festival and the parade and these events, it shows the visibility, and it allows us to show that we’re just here trying to live our authentic selves,” Ingle said. “We just want to be a part of the state of South Dakota as much as anybody else.”