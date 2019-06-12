Pride in the air in DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Things have become a lot more colorful in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“If you walk down Philips Avenue, you’ll see quite a few beautiful pride flags displayed,” Sara Jamison said.

They wave high in front of the many local shops, showing off their support.

“I think the downtown community welcomes the LGBTQ community with open arms. There are members of the LGTBQ community that work downtown and live downtown. They’re just a part of our world,” Jamison said.

“Lots of different groups are represented. There are lots of people and this is a place where, no matter who you are… you can find yourself welcome,” Brian Gochal said.

Stores like Vishnu Bunny and Terra Shepherd are even selling some pride-themed items. Getting customers to “buy-in” to the spirit.

“Come in and there is pride-themed tattoos that three local artists have put together and a portion of the proceeds goes to Pride itself; the organization,” Gochal said.

And when it comes to having pride themselves, they’re already sold.

“I support pride because I value, know and love members of the LGTBQ community so… it’s just a no-brainer,” Jamison said.

Max Hofer: Why is it important to celebrate pride?

Brian Gochal: Well, because you have to ask that question, someone famous once said. The fact that you have to ask if pride should be celebrated is the reason it is. It should just be a ‘taken for granted’ thing, but it’s not and that’s why we celebrate.

You can like to find a full list of events and dates for pride week.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage throughout the week.