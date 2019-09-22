PREVIEW: What to do during severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is still cleaning up from the storms on September 10th. One thing that was fixed immediately was the siren system that is supposed to alert people in the city of tornadoes.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says that because of a “human error” some sirens never went off in parts of town.

“We put a script in place that doesn’t allow manual override. So the only thing they can push is an all city-wide signal, and that’s what’s in place now,” said Mayor TenHaken.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, we learn more about safety alert systems and what you should have in your home to keep your family safe.