PREVIEW: Vietnam veterans welcomed home from Washington D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans from across the upper Midwest were welcomed home Saturday night by hundreds of people after going to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

121 Vietnam veterans took flight to Washington D.C. Saturday for the second Midwest Honor Flight of this year. This is the second time they’ve done a Vietnam veteran-only flight.

“Seeing the reactions that they have throughout the day, something is changing. Whether that’s healing, whether that’s closure, whether it’s just feeling honored or thankful for the first time, it’s been a good day,” Midwest Honor Flight president & director Aaron Van Beek said.

“I thought it was like just to go see the memorials and we were just going to go see things that veterans have there in Washington, so that was exciting, but it was a lot more than that. Just turned out to be so much more,” Navy veteran Susan Shrader said.

“For us military people, it’s different. It gets to you, you know, in the heart, and you just feel overwhelmed that you’re there and you can actually see it. The biggest thing is that they’re showing respect to all of us that served in the military,” Marine veteran Ken Sedlacek said.

They had a big welcome home at the Sioux Falls Arena Saturday night.

