Preview: VFW Post 791 in Yankton celebrates 100 year anniversary in May

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND organization is celebrating 100 years this month.

The Ernest Bowyer Post 791 was started in 19-21. It is named in honor of Ernest Bowyer who was killed in action in 1918 in France during World War 1. He was a Yankton County resident.

Members say this is a place to make friendships.

“It’s a good way for, particularly younger members and veterans to get invovled in our community and share comradship and have many things in common, which is what I really miss most about the military is the brotherhood and the comraderie and we get a lot of that here at the post,” Klimisch said.

The VFW is open to the public.

