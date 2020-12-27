Preview: Unique military honors for a Sioux Falls veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday night a woman received her military honors as her family says goodbye one final time.

Doris Ruth Moore passed away on December 7th at the age of 96. Sunday at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls she was honored for her service during WWII as a member of the Coast Guard.

Members of the American Legion doing the honors tell us her service is unique in that they rarely get to do honors for a Coast Guard member in South Dakota. Furthermore, they say it is also rare that Moore was a woman in service during WWII.