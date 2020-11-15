Preview: Two COVID-19 ordinances coming back to Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today brings a new record of active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota: data from the state department of health tells us there are 19,360. As a point of reference, one month ago on October 15, there were slightly more than 7,000 active cases.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, on Tuesday the city council will be taking a look at two ordinances they’ve already seen. Two councilors are hoping to bring them back to develop a surge plan for the city.

Councilors Janet Brekke and Pat Starr are bringing two ordinances forward on Tuesday. One of them is an ordinance the council just saw last week, but didn’t pass. It’s an emergency ordinance to require face coverings in an indoor public place where six feet of social distancing can’t happen. The other ordinance is one the city had in place earlier this year: a no-lingering ordinance. This would institute social distancing or a capacity limit for certain businesses. Brekke and Star also want to work with the city to develop a funding plan for helping businesses impacted by those regulations.

“We have to have a surge plan and that’s what I’m proposing. Let’s fund the messaging, let’s get the finances in place to help the entities that are going to have to shut down and let’s get the mask ordinance placed because we need people to wear masks now,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Janet Brekke said.

The ordinances are set to go through their first readings on Tuesday.