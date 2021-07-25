PREVIEW: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown soldier was on display over the weekend at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The replica was set to be on display until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Over 500 people came out to see it Saturday, and organizers said there was a similar turnout Sunday, too.

The replica is half the size of the actual Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and it was built by the Exchange Club in Rome, Georgia. The group travels around the country to display the replica and educate people about the monument.

“That was one of the other reasons that we intentionally took this project on, because it gives the opportunity for people to see what it is even though it’s only half size. To let them know what this truly means and why it’s so important to our history and to our future,” project manager Bill King said.

