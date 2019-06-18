PREVIEW: To plant or not to plant?

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) -- Spring flooding south of Lennox has many farmers deciding whether or not they can plant a crop this year.

Jonathan Hagena's family recently decided to forgo planting this season. He says their fields are too saturated and it's not worth it financially.

"My grandparents grew up in the depression, which was a time of unprecedented drought. I'm sure they would be amazed at how much water we're getting right now. The result is the same though, we're unable to grow a crop," Hagena said.

In Tuesday's Eye On KELOLAND, hear more from Hagena about this year's excessive moisture. We'll also introduce you to his neighbor who's making the decision to plant in order to feed his cattle.

It's also important for farmers to talk with someone during trying times like this. Avera Behavioral Health has a free and confidential Farmers' Stress Hotline. The number is 1-800-691-4336.

