PREVIEW: The living nativity drive-through event at Southern Hills Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The story of Christmas is coming to life tonight in a 2020 way. KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek was live at Southern Hills Church in southeastern Sioux Falls to take a look at their living nativity scene.

This is the 24th year the congregation has brought the Christmas tale to life. Usually they have treats and games inside the church and everyone can come pet the live animals. However, in true 2020 fashion, they’ve had to make it a drive-through event.

There are six scenes telling the story of Jesus’s birth. They still have the donkeys and other animals out here, too. They set up Saturday afternoon, and opened at 6 p.m. for families to drive through and see it.

