Preview: The impact COVID-19 can have on pregnant patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationally, hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant patients becoming severely sick from COVID-19.

That’s something our doctors here locally are seeing, too. They say the illness can cause complications with the pregnancy and, in some cases, prompt an early birth. That’s why doctors are urging pregnant patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Then the other piece is when a mom has severe COVID, she does tend to be, you know, she can’t go into the NICU until we’re assured that she’s no longer, she’s no longer contagious,” Dr. Kimberlee McKay, the clinical vice president of the Ob/Gyn Service Line at Avera Medical Group, said. “And so we’ve had a number of patients through the months that haven’t met their babies for a few weeks and that’s hard to watch, it’s hard to explain. It’s one of those things on a mom I just can’t even imagine.”

Sunday night on KELOLAND Weekend News, Lauren Soulek sits down with two Ob/Gyn’s to talk about impacts the coronavirus has on pregnant people and why they want expecting parents to get vaccinated.