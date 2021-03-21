Preview: Teen’s “Cozys for the Cure” raises more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen teenager has raised more than $120,000 to fight breast cancer.

17-year-old Jordan Phillips started sewing coffee cup sleeves in 2015 to raise money.

The project grew quickly and a charitable LLC called “Cozys for the Cure” was launched.

Proceeds from the coffee cup sleeves go to Susan G. Komen.

“It’s been this incredible experience to start as something so small and not even have the idea of having a business or being able to give back on the scale that we’re able to now. It’s just incredible. I feel so grateful every single day,” Phillips said.

Phillips lauched the project after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.