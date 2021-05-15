PREVIEW: Talking with people in downtown Sioux Falls about the ease in mask guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been two days since the CDC announced fully-vaccinated people could be in groups of people, both outdoors and indoors, without masks.

For some people in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, a common feeling was a sense of relief with the eased mask guidelines.

They said it felt like we were returning to a sense of normalcy now. Of course, with masks never being mandated across South Dakota, for some people there might not be a huge change in the way they live their lives. Others are still taking precautions.

“I’ve still got my mask, just in case. But you know, it’s just one of those things, still taking precautions but I’m feeling a little better,” Jeff Larsen from Sioux Falls said.

Some local businesses, as well as chain retailers, are still requiring masks, though.