Preview: Taking a closer look at House Bills 1063 and 1064

Tonight we are taking a closer look at House Bills 1063 and 1064 in the South Dakota state legislature, both of which deal with first responders’ mental health. This afternoon we caught up with a member of Rapid City Fire Department to learn more about these proposals.

“Fire service, you’re exposed to some of the worst of the worst things that go on, and you do it repetitiously, so there’s, you’re continuously bombarded with these images and these scenes that most people only see once or twice in their whole lifetime,” training section chief with Rapid City FD, Nick Carlson said.

