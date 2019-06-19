PREVIEW: Surrogacy talks get mixed reactions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Surrogacy: it’s not something a lot of people talk about. However, more and more families are choosing this path to expand their families. We address misconceptions around surrogacy.

Surrogacy can seem like a confusing process and people have a lot of questions when the topic comes up. We got to meet with a family and their surrogate who have been on this journey for nearly nine months now!

In that time, they’ve gotten some mixed reactions to their choice. They talked about how hard it can be to explain they are the legal parents of their baby, not the surrogate.

“We had to adopt the embryos and then the surrogate agreement and then after that we had to do the last step, which was in front of a judge to allow us to have our names on the birth certificate when she’s born,” mother-to-be Angela Oorlog said.

The Oorlog story is much more than paperwork. They share how the generosity of others is making their lifelong dreams come true.

They also have a message for anyone considering the surrogacy process.

