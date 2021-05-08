Preview: Supporting a well-loved teacher at Patrick Henry Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday’s rain didn’t stop people from showing up and supporting a well-loved teacher at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls.

The Avera Race Against Cancer was virtual this year, but some people wanted to come together for the event at the middle school.

That’s because Trecia Jacobson, a teacher PHMS, is currently fighting her own battle with breast cancer. So, her friends, family, co-workers and students showed up to support her by walking around the track in solidarity.

“I think here at Patrick Henry, the concept of no one fights alone goes beyond cancer,” Jacobsons said. “It goes with you, could be suffering a death in the family, or maybe a divorce or any type of sickness, a bullying situation. And we just want everyone to know that while you’re under our roof, we’re family and no one’s in this alone.”

Jacobson just recently finished her last round of chemo and will soon go into her first of three surgeries.

