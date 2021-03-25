Preview: Sports head back outdoors for spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness is in full swing, but the spring sports season is also off and running.

A year ago, local high school sports were canceled in stages throughout the early months of spring.

Eventually, the entire season was lost.

This year, athletes across South Dakota will attempt to get back on track.

“They’re excited to get back out and have the opportunity to do something they haven’t done now for going on two years, so we’re happy to give them that opportunity and thus everyone is well aware staying the course is the way to go and we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and hopefully everything can be had in its entirety like we did for the fall and the winter,” Yankton Athletic Director Ryan Mors said.

The Track & Field season is already underway. Boys tennis opened practice last week, and golf starts on Monday.