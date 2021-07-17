PREVIEW: South Dakota State Trapshoot Tournament happening through Sunday

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Trapshooting Tournament is this weekend just north of Sioux Falls. The event started Wednesday and will go through tomorrow.

“Every time a clay target flys, you get to pull the trigger and it’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing. We’re safe we have fun,” Becky Noble said.

The tournament is happening at the Crooks Gun Club this year; in other years it’s also been held in Mitchell and Aberdeen. Around 270 people from all over South Dakota and other states were part of the competition today.

“It’s always great getting over here to Sioux Falls, because not only for the comradery, but just great shooting conditions. There’s other things to do, so it’s always a fun time getting out here,” Foster Bartholow said.

“A lot of people my age never get to be this old to shoot. I think I’m the oldest shooter in the state of South Dakota right now,” Ron Putzier said.

