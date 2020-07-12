PREVIEW: South Dakota Native American woman in top spot in DC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman is using her position in the federal government to shed light on crimes against Native American women.

Jeannie Hovland is commissioner of the Administration for Native Americans. She is an enrolled member of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. Hovland is also part of the president’s task force on missing and murdered indigenous women.

