PREVIEW: South Dakota GF&P conducting watercraft inspection stations

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — As people make their way to lakes to spend time boating or fishing, you could come across a watercraft inspection station on the way.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks interns and conservation officers have been conducting watercraft inspections at various locations in the state this summer to check for invasive species and educate boaters.

The main thing they look for is that drain plugs have been pulled, and that hulls, live wells, and motors are clean and dry. Anybody with a watercraft must stop for inspection.

“It just seems like we’re seeing a lot of the violations. People are still leaving their boat plugs in as they’re traveling down the road. We just like to educate the public as much as possible on this, and we’re just trying to really stop the spread before it gets out of control,” conservation officer Justin Harman said.

They look for any aquatic invasive species, but zebra mussels are the main concern.

One of the ways they check for zebra mussels is by running their hand along the boat below the water line. They can tell if there is an infestation if it feels like sandpaper. They would clean that before sending the boater on their way.

