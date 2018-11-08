Local News

PREVIEW: Socktober At Discovery Elementary

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 12:25 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 12:25 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - With winter getting closer every day, some people are less fortunate to have warm clothes.

That's why students at Discovery elementary in Sioux Falls collected socks for Keep KELOLAND Warm in a 'Socktober' event.

These students collected over 1,000 socks in October.

"When we set a challenge for our students, they are first to deliver so we were overwhelmed with the amount we got but we weren't surprised," School counselor Jacee Johnson said.

Kindergarten through 5th grade contributed to the cause.
 

