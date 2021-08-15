Preview: Sioux Falls seeing mixed reviews on installation of chicanes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls city traffic engineers say they’ve gotten mixed feedback on a new type of traffic control measure, but it’s too early to tell if they are working.

The city installed chicanes on both sides of 15th Street near Sanford Hospital. For years residents have complained that commuters use their street as a shortcut and it gets dangerous during the morning and evening commute.

The island-like structures are meant to slow traffic.

“We were looking at Chicanes potentially doing them somewhere in the city. “The idea behind it is simulating two parked cars parked close to each other on the road so that traffic has to basically slow down and negotiate around them , especially if two cars are coming at the same time, the whole idea and main focus is just slowing down traffic,” Sioux Falls Traffic Operations Engineer, Heath Hoftiezer said.

The city says they’ve been working with people in the neighborhood trying to come up with a way to slow traffic on 15th Street.

They will study the traffic speed to see if they are working as intended.