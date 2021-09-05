PREVIEW: Sioux Falls non-profit gives financial aid to first year teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 219 new teachers this year in the Sioux Falls School district. That is a lot more than the average of around 140.

For many of them this is their first teaching job and the first few days in the classroom can be a lot of pressure. Tonight we learn more about a non-profit that is doing what it can to help kids and teachers succeed in the classroom.

Sydney Peterson was one of 79 new teachers to get a 200 dollar grant this year.

“Just the fact that someone is willing to help us is so awesome because, I bought all of this background that I have on my boards here I bought book bins, book shelves, it goes a long ways,” Peterson said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn more about the Sioux Falls Education Foundation and the impact it is having in the classroom.

