PREVIEW: Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs concerts for Fourth of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parade was not the only part of the celebration happening in downtown Sioux Falls Sunday People gathered at Falls Park to enjoy some music.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performed a concert Sunday at 11 a.m. at Falls Park. This season marks 102 years of the band, but they had to overcome an obstacle recently; the City’s proposed budget for 2021 cut the band from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Some money was, however, restored, and the band was moved from the Parks Department. It is under management of the Washington Pavilion.

“People said, ‘we’re fighting to keep the band,’ and asked me to be a part of it and I was like, ‘of course.’ It’s something I believe in and you know, we ended up with a task force that did a great job,” bandmaster

Sunday’s performance was the second of the season.

They have another concert Sundayat 8 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds, and more beyond that. A full schedule can be found here.

