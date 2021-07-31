PREVIEW: Sioux Falls man back to restoring cars after chiropractic treatment

Often time, when you feel pain in areas of your body, it can stop you from doing the things you enjoy. Wayne Silkenson loves to restore cars as a hobby. But after developing back pain a few years ago, it started to slow that hobby down.

“I wouldn’t be able to be mobile, and if I did do something it would take me two to three days before I felt like doing something and I just figured with all that pain and everything my hobbies were going to go south on me,” Silkenson said.

That’s why he turned to Highest Health Chiropractic in Sioux Falls. After about six months of chiropractic treatment, Silkenson says he was pain free. Thanks to that help, he was able to restore this 1936 Dodge D2.

