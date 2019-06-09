PREVIEW: Sioux Falls Area Humane Society celebrates 100 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's a big month for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The non-profit is celebrating 100 years this month.

The animal shelter has a week full of activities planned for later this month to mark the milestone.

"Knowing this has been around for a hundred years, and it could be around for a hundred more way after I'm gone, I just think it's neat," SFAHS Executive Director Kori Baade said.

The shelter has seen a lot of change in those 100 years.

Find out how it's grown and what's next in Sunday night's Eye on KELOLAND.

