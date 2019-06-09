PREVIEW: Sioux Falls Area Humane Society celebrates 100 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's a big month for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.
The non-profit is celebrating 100 years this month.
The animal shelter has a week full of activities planned for later this month to mark the milestone.
"Knowing this has been around for a hundred years, and it could be around for a hundred more way after I'm gone, I just think it's neat," SFAHS Executive Director Kori Baade said.
The shelter has seen a lot of change in those 100 years.
Find out how it's grown and what's next in Sunday night's Eye on KELOLAND.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
