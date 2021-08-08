PREVIEW: Sioux Empire Fair underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair started on August 5, and it is set to go through August 14. There is a lot to do, including carnival rides, games, grandstand entertainment, food and 4-H activities.

“The turnout has been better than it was last year,” Sioux Empire Fair director of marketing and public relations Courtney Hokanson said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming out. Super excited to have the fair, enjoying the rides and the food and the music. We’ve just been really happy to see people coming out, and we’re excited for the week ahead.”

Fair officials are also reminding people that if you had tickets to the Old Dominion concert that was cancelled because of severe weather, you will get a refund.

This week is full of events including some upcoming country acts, a speaker who is a 9/11 survivor, the ATV Big Air Tour and the PRCA rodeo.

Later tonight, hear more about the festivities and from some people about their favorite part of the fair.