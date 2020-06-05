PREVIEW: Serving customers during a pandemic

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — Restaurants, bars, and other food providers in Minnesota can now offer outdoor dining after an executive order.

Brian Sterling is taking advantage of the opportunity at his restaurant in Luverne. He’d like to be able to serve customers indoors, but that’s not an option yet.

“People need to practice social distancing, and I think you can still do that inside the restaurant, but that’s not my call. That’s the governor’s call and all the experts and stuff like that,” Sterling said.

