PREVIEW: Senator Rounds and Representative Johnson react to the fireworks at Mount Rushmore

As this year’s Fourth of July weekend comes to a close, we want to take a look back at the big celebration that happened at Mount Rushmore Friday night.

All three of South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation were out in the Black Hills to see fireworks return to the monument and hear President Trump’s address.

KELOLAND News talked with Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson to get their reaction to President Trump being in South Dakota and the fireworks returning to Mount Rushmore. We did reach out to Senator John Thune as well, but he was unavailable.

Friday night, Trump addressed the crowd at Mount Rushmore saying there was no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Rounds and Thune sat near Trump, while Johnson sat near South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

“Anytime you go to Mount Rushmore and you have the opportunity to, first of all, listen to the president speak, but second of all, just to enjoy the rest of the South Dakotans that were there. I mean, literally thousands of them. To be beneath that mountain as it goes dark and then as it’s lit up was just spectacular. It was a gorgeous evening,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

