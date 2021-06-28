Preview: Searching for Serenity

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are 65-to-90 missing children in South Dakota at any given time.

One of those is Serenity Dennard.

A smart little girl with a big personality and an unforgettable laugh – that’s how KaSandra Dennard remembers Serenity.

“Very bubbly, blonde hair blue eyes, beautiful, she comes in the room and Serenity’s here! And you just know she’s there, she makes her presence known,” KaSandra Dennard said.

But Serenity’s family hasn’t seen her smile or heard her laugh in more than two years.

On a cold February day in 2019, 9-year-old Serenity walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society.

No one knew where she was going or how far she would get.

In the days and months that followed, searchers from around the country put in long hours trying to find any clues that could lead them to the missing girl.

As searchers scoured the Black Hills, investigators followed up on hundreds of leads, conducted search warrants and did hundreds of interviews… but they didn’t find Serenity.

Today, more than two years after Serenity was last seen, the search is suspended, but tips keep coming in.

“Oh, we get information I’d say once or twice a month. We assign the investigator who is working the case right now, she tracks those tips down and works a lot with the FBI. Sometimes we get tips from other areas, other states,” Capt. Tony Harrison with with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Dennard family is holding out hope that one of those tips will lead to a phone call saying someone has found Serenity.

