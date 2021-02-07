Preview: Saying goodbye to both parents at once

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows five more people who had COVID-19 have died. Just over 1,800 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Mary Schmidt of Huron never expected to lose a parent to a global pandemic, let alone both of her parents.

Frank and Mary Ann Fransen had been living with Schmidt, their daughter, since 2015. In November, Schmidt and her husband both contracted COVID-19, which led to her parents to test positive as well. At the age of 88, Mary Ann Fransen passed away on December 17th and just twenty days later, her husband Frank died at the age of 87.

“They made a lot of friends here in Huron as well in the five years they were here. Both in church and at their exercise program at the hospital. I think most people that we’re associated with know how real this virus can be and obviously it got really close to home here,” Mary Schmidt of Huron said.