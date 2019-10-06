PREVIEW: Right up your alley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Art Alley in Rapid City began in 2005 when businesses painted logos on their buildings to help delivery truck drivers tell them apart. Now.. it has grown to something much more.

Alleys don’t always have the prettiest look or the safest feel. That’s why the Rapid City Arts Council, business owners, and many different artists are teaming up to change that perception in downtown Rapid City.

“So I think it’s a perfect fit, I think that having it here in the center of Rapid City is even more perfect just because it’s a cultural center for Rapid City for all the people who come here to add their part to art alley. It gives it all that much more vibrancy in life,” Muralist and Community Engagement Coordinator, Derek Smith said.

