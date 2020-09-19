Preview: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The country is remembering the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away at 87 years old from complications of pancreatic cancer yesterday.



Working on the nation’s highest court up until her last days, Ginsburg left a large impact across the United States.

Ginsburg served 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her legacy includes fighting for women’s rights and becoming, at the time, only the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Here in South Dakota, Ginsburg is remembered by those whom she inspired and by one U.S. District Court judge who knew her personally.

“When I first started practicing law, there weren’t any female judges here in Minnehaha County or on the state Supreme Court. So for me to later develop a relationship with a U.S. Supreme Court Justice who is a woman just meant the world to me,” U.S. District Court Judge Karen Schreier said.

Schreier says she first met Ginsburg at a reception for newly-appointed federal judges.