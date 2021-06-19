PREVIEW: Remembering a S.D. veteran who died from ALS complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last weekend, we brought you thoughts from Kevin Muilenburg on Sunday when he attended Midwest Honor Flight’s Honor Ride.

Muilenburg was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. He died on Tuesday morning from complications of the disease at 71 years old in Sioux Falls.

Muilenburg joined the Army in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War in 1970 and 1971. He also served in Iraq in 2003 and 2004 after joining the Army National Guard in 1989.

He was a member of the American Legion and ALS Association as well. His family remembers him as a positive and caring man.

“Kevin was the type of guy that liked to have a good time,” Muilenburg’s brother-in-law Rich Rische said. “He enjoyed hunting, fishing, he enjoyed getting together with family. He enjoyed sitting around, socializing, having a cocktail, smoking a good cigar, and you know, got to be really good friends. Even though we were brother-in-laws, we were really good friends, and we’re going to miss him. He’s a very very proud individual. Very proud of his country and of his service. Kevin turned 21 in Vietnam and he turned 55 in Iraq.”



“It’s just an honor, and to see everybody here today just made it even big of an honor, and how many lives he touched, ” Muilenburg’s daughter Amanda Muilenburg said.

Muilenburg had a with to be buried at the new South Dakota Veterans Cemetery. And it’s going to happen: they will have a ceremony for him there on July 1.

See this full story tonight on KELOLAND News at 10.