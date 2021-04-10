Preview: Paws to Celebrate coming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year is next weekend. Paws to Celebrate is on April 17th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

While the event will be held in person, but there’s another way for people to participate.

“If people are not comfortable coming in person they can access online for $50,” Sioux Falls Area Human Society marketing manager Bethany Buitenbos said.

